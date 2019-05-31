Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy consultation

Consultation

Published 31 May 2019
Summary

Views are sought on a new vision for the future of flood risk management between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point on the Lincolnshire coast

Consultation description

Just over 45,000 people live in the Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy area, and each year a further 2.7 million people visit, generating almost £500 million a year for Lincolnshire’s coastal economy.

The Environment Agency’s work to manage flood risk in this area is absolutely vital for the continued success of Lincolnshire’s coastal communities, its bustling tourism industry and its strong agricultural sector.

And to ensure that remains the case, the Environment Agency has reviewed the way it currently manages flood risk in the area, and set out a vision for the way it will do so over the next 100 years.

The draft strategy is designed to be sustainable and affordable, as well as take into account the effects of a changing climate. It will enable the Environment Agency to continue to provide and maintain coastal sea defences with healthy beaches for the enjoyment, wellbeing and prosperity of people visiting, working and living in Lincolnshire.

Read the non-technical summary of the new vision for the coastline and give your views on it.

Documents

Consultation advert, Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy

MS Word Document, 17.4KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Non-technical summary, Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy

PDF, 3.81MB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Environmental report: Non-technical summary, Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy

PDF, 987KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

