Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy consultation

Just over 45,000 people live in the Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Strategy area, and each year a further 2.7 million people visit, generating almost £500 million a year for Lincolnshire’s coastal economy.

The Environment Agency’s work to manage flood risk in this area is absolutely vital for the continued success of Lincolnshire’s coastal communities, its bustling tourism industry and its strong agricultural sector.

And to ensure that remains the case, the Environment Agency has reviewed the way it currently manages flood risk in the area, and set out a vision for the way it will do so over the next 100 years.

The draft strategy is designed to be sustainable and affordable, as well as take into account the effects of a changing climate. It will enable the Environment Agency to continue to provide and maintain coastal sea defences with healthy beaches for the enjoyment, wellbeing and prosperity of people visiting, working and living in Lincolnshire.