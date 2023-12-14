Role of incentive schemes in general practice
Applies to England
Consultation description
In England, general practices are incentivised through 2 main schemes, the:
- Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF)
- Investment and Impact Fund (IIF)
These schemes aim to enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes by incentivising continuous improvement in clinical care and public health delivery.
This consultation is divided into 3 sections:
- feedback on the role and nature of any incentive scheme in general practice, with a focus on the current scope of the QOF and the IIF
- comments on possible changes in scope of incentive schemes beyond clinical indicators
- input on reducing the administrative burden associated with the schemes and enhancing the clinician’s experience of delivering it
This consultation aims to gather diverse views and is open to all stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, patient groups and the wider public.