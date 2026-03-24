Open consultation

Reforming the General Medical Council legislative framework

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and The Scottish Government
Published
24 March 2026

Summary

Seeks views on the draft General Medical Council Order 2026.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on the draft General Medical Council Order 2026, which would reform how the General Medical Council (GMC) regulates medical practitioners, physician associates and anaesthesia associates across the UK.

It also seeks views on:

  • implementing Leng Review recommendations 1 and 9 relating to proposed changes to professional titles to improve clarity for patients
  • regulatory reform recommendations made by Lord Mann in his rapid review into antisemitism and other forms of racism in healthcare

Documents

Reforming the General Medical Council legislative framework - consultation document

HTML

The draft General Medical Council Order 2026 ('the draft order')

PDF, 977 KB, 76 pages

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Ways to respond

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Updates to this page

Published 24 March 2026

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