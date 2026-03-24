Reforming the General Medical Council legislative framework
Consultation description
This consultation seeks views on the draft General Medical Council Order 2026, which would reform how the General Medical Council (GMC) regulates medical practitioners, physician associates and anaesthesia associates across the UK.
It also seeks views on:
- implementing Leng Review recommendations 1 and 9 relating to proposed changes to professional titles to improve clarity for patients
- regulatory reform recommendations made by Lord Mann in his rapid review into antisemitism and other forms of racism in healthcare