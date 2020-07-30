Reducing bureaucracy in the health and social care system: call for evidence
Consultation description
We’ll use your response alongside information we get from other places, such as meetings, interviews, research reports and academic literature, to:
- find out the most common bureaucratic burdens experienced by staff providing care directly, as well as managerial and administrative staff, in the NHS, public health and social care sectors
- help the government change processes, rules and regulations, including through planned reform of professional regulation, where we have existing powers to do so in the short or medium term
Documents
Ways to respond
Published 30 July 2020