Reducing bureaucracy in the health and social care system: call for evidence

Published 30 July 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

If you work in health or social care, or did until recently, we want your views on how to get rid of 'unnecessary bureaucracy' ‒ tasks and processes that need a lot of work but add little value.

We’ll use your response alongside information we get from other places, such as meetings, interviews, research reports and academic literature, to:

  • find out the most common bureaucratic burdens experienced by staff providing care directly, as well as managerial and administrative staff, in the NHS, public health and social care sectors
  • help the government change processes, rules and regulations, including through planned reform of professional regulation, where we have existing powers to do so in the short or medium term

Reducing bureaucracy in the health and social care system: background and questions

