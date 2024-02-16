This consultation seeks views on The Dentists Act 1984 (Provisional Registration of Dentists) (Amendment) Order 2024 (‘the draft order’) that aims to give the General Dental Council ( GDC ) the necessary powers and duties to provisionally register dentists who have qualified overseas and have not yet satisfied the GDC ’s requirements for full registration.

Provisional registration would allow an overseas-qualified dentist to practise in any dental setting, including high street dental practices, under the supervision of a dentist who has full registration on GDC ’s dentists register.

In line with wider reform of the regulation of health and care professionals in the UK, the draft order has been prepared to outline a high-level framework for the introduction of a system of provisional registration for overseas-qualified dentists.