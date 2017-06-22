Consultation outcome

Proposed merging of the Annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths and Deaths in the UK regular armed forces statistics

Ministry of Defence
22 June 2017
14 September 2017, see all updates
Consultation outcome on the proposed merging of the Annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths and Deaths in the UK regular armed forces statistics

There were no responses received during the consultation period and thus the statistics will be merged, with the content of the annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths official statistic forming an annex of the deaths in the UK regular armed forces national statistic. The first merged publication will be published in March 2018.

We are now seeking external users’ views on merging the Annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths publication with the Deaths in the UK regular armed forces national statistic.

Defence Statistics is proposing to merge the 2 releases so that the land transport accident statistic forms an annex of the overall deaths statistic.

In merging the 2 releases some of the land transport accident statistics content will be removed. Further details of the proposed changes can be found in the consultation document.

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk

Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either e mail address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk

From: Ministry of Defence