Consultation outcome
Proposed merging of the Annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths and Deaths in the UK regular armed forces statistics
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
There were no responses received during the consultation period and thus the statistics will be merged, with the content of the annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths official statistic forming an annex of the deaths in the UK regular armed forces national statistic. The first merged publication will be published in March 2018.
Original consultation
Summary
We are now seeking external users’ views on merging the Annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths publication with the Deaths in the UK regular armed forces national statistic.
This consultation ran from
to
Consultation description
Defence Statistics is proposing to merge the 2 releases so that the land transport accident statistic forms an annex of the overall deaths statistic.
In merging the 2 releases some of the land transport accident statistics content will be removed. Further details of the proposed changes can be found in the consultation document.
Ways to respond
If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:
By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either e mail address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.
If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk
Documents
Document information
Published: 22 June 2017
Updated: 14 September 2017
- Added consultation outcome.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence