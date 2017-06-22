Proposed merging of the Annual UK regular armed forces land transport accident deaths and Deaths in the UK regular armed forces statistics

Defence Statistics is proposing to merge the 2 releases so that the land transport accident statistic forms an annex of the overall deaths statistic.

In merging the 2 releases some of the land transport accident statistics content will be removed. Further details of the proposed changes can be found in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics (Health)

Ministry of Defence

Oak 0 West, #6028

Abbey Wood North

Bristol

BS34 8JH



When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either e mail address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk