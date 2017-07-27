Consultation outcome
Proposed cessation of the MOD’s Afghanistan and Iraq amputation Official Statistics
There were two negative responses during the consultation period objecting to the cessation of the report. As a result of these objections the decision has been made to continue to publish the amputation statistics on an annual basis in a revised format. More details and a summary of feedback are provided in the outcome document.
The MOD publishes annual Afghanistan and Iraq amputation statistics. We are seeking external users’ views on ceasing this publication.
This annual report provides statistical information on the number of UK service personnel who suffered a traumatic or surgical amputation, as a result of deployment in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition, the numbers of “significant multiple amputees” and the number of UK service personnel with an amputation who have been medically discharged have been provided.
This report has been provided in response to requests for information about injured UK service personnel, particularly whilst there was high operational tempo.
We are seeking external users’ views on ceasing this publication as outlined in the consultation document.
By email to: DefStrat-Stat-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.uk
Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
Published: 27 July 2017
Updated: 4 December 2017
