Proposed cessation of the MOD’s Afghanistan and Iraq amputation Official Statistics

This annual report provides statistical information on the number of UK service personnel who suffered a traumatic or surgical amputation, as a result of deployment in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition, the numbers of “significant multiple amputees” and the number of UK service personnel with an amputation who have been medically discharged have been provided.

This report has been provided in response to requests for information about injured UK service personnel, particularly whilst there was high operational tempo.

We are seeking external users’ views on ceasing this publication as outlined in the consultation document.

