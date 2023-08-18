Open consultation

Proposal for the use of patient group directions by pharmacy technicians

Department of Health and Social Care
18 August 2023

This consultation will inform the government’s proposal to enable pharmacy technicians to supply and administer medicines using patient group directions.

The Department of Health and Social Care is consulting jointly with the Department of Health Northern Ireland to seek your views on amending the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to enable pharmacy technicians to supply and administer medicines using patient group directions (PGDs).

This proposal supports the ambitions of NHS systems across the UK to maximise the use of the skill mix within pharmacy teams, enabling them to meet more of the health needs of their local populations.

Proposal for the use of patient group directions by pharmacy technicians

Impact assessment for the proposal for the use of patient group directions by pharmacy technicians

PDF, 302 KB, 13 pages

