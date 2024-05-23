Proposal for a ‘tie-in’ to NHS dentistry for graduate dentists

The taxpayer makes a significant investment in the education and training of dentists in England. The government believes this investment should be reflected in the availability of NHS dentistry, especially given the current challenges around patient access to dental services.

This consultation seeks the views of interested parties on the proposal for a ‘tie-in’ to NHS dentistry for newly qualified dentists. This would ensure that graduate dentists spend at least some of their time delivering NHS care in the years following the completion of training.

This consultation is aimed at those who have an interest in the policy proposal, whether professionals, organisations or members of the public.