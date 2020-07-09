Nutrition labelling, composition and standards (NLCS) legislation from 1 January 2021
Consultation description
The proposals aim to ensure certain aspects of the law relating to nutrition continue to operate effectively after the transition period from 1 January 2021.
The changes would:
- amend the Nutrition (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 in order to reflect the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland (NIP) in law
- revoke the Nutrition (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- account for changes in EU NLCS legislation since March 2019
Documents
Ways to respond
Published 9 July 2020