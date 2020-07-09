Open consultation

Nutrition labelling, composition and standards (NLCS) legislation from 1 January 2021

Published 9 July 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Summary

We're seeking industry’s views on a proposed statutory instrument (SI) that will make substantive changes to the Nutrition (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 from 1 January 2021.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The proposals aim to ensure certain aspects of the law relating to nutrition continue to operate effectively after the transition period from 1 January 2021.

The changes would:

  • amend the Nutrition (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 in order to reflect the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland (NIP) in law
  • revoke the Nutrition (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • account for changes in EU NLCS legislation since March 2019

Documents

The Nutrition (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020: consultation document

PDF, 152KB, 17 pages

Statutory instrument: 2020 No. 0000 Exiting the European Union Food The Nutrition (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020

PDF, 114KB, 10 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 9 July 2020