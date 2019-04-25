Notice of Proposed amendment: DSA DFSR 02: Defence Aerodrome Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regulations

The following from within the Regulated Community (RC) are invited to comment: Aviation Duty holders ( ADH ), Aviation Duty Holder Facing ( ADH-F ), Head of Establishments with ADH or ADH-F responsibilities and Aerodrome Managers/Military Flying (AM/MF).

Feedback is through a single Excel template file on the internal MOD SharePoint webpages.

Background

Ownership of Joint Services Publication ( JSP ) 426 Vol 3 Leaflet 2 MOD Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services transferred to DSA Defence Fire Service Regulator ( DFSR ) in 2016, where it separated fire safety regulations from ARFF regulations. Consequently, ARFF regulations were published under cover of a Defence Instruction Notice (DIN) 2016DIN06-010. The JSP has been subjected to a significant rewrite and retitled DSA DFSR 02 ARFF Regulations.

Changes include

the regulations mirroring the Military Aviation Authority ( MAA ) Regulatory Article (RA) layout

) Regulatory Article (RA) layout a re-introduction of helicopter categories

the introduction of remission ractors under guidance material

reduced hazard profile categories

a recalculation of aircraft categories

Purpose of Consultation

The objective of this process is to conduct a pre-implementation review of the new ARFF regulations to ensure that they, and any subsequent amendments, meet the needs of defence. The consultation also aims to ensure that any incoherence, contradiction or inconsistency is addressed.

Feedback is invited on the following areas: