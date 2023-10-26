NHS Pension Scheme: proposed policy changes for April 2024
Applies to England and Wales
Consultation description
This consultation sets out proposals to make amendments to NHS Pension Scheme regulations. The proposals are to:
- deliver phase 2 of the review of member contributions
- introduce a new employer pension contribution rate in line with the results of the 2020 scheme valuation
- permanently remove abatement for special class status (SCS) members in line with the Agenda for Change (AfC) pay deal for 2023 to 2024
- make further miscellaneous amendments
