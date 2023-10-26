Open consultation

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed policy changes for April 2024

Department of Health and Social Care
26 October 2023

Applies to England and Wales

DHSC is seeking views on proposals to deliver phase 2 of the review of member contribution structure and other amendments to the NHS Pension Scheme.

This consultation sets out proposals to make amendments to NHS Pension Scheme regulations. The proposals are to:

  • deliver phase 2 of the review of member contributions
  • introduce a new employer pension contribution rate in line with the results of the 2020 scheme valuation
  • permanently remove abatement for special class status (SCS) members in line with the Agenda for Change (AfC) pay deal for 2023 to 2024
  • make further miscellaneous amendments

NHS Pension Scheme: member contributions phase 2 and miscellaneous amendments

