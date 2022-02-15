Open consultation

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed continuation of temporary easements

Department of Health and Social Care
15 February 2022

Applies to England and Wales

Seeks views on proposals to amend scheme regulations and continue the easements provided by section 45 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 until 31 October 2022.

This consultation seeks views from interested parties on proposals to continue the temporary NHS Pension Scheme easements in section 45 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 beyond the expiry of section 45 on 24 March 2022.

This proposal would continue the ‘retire and return’ easements until 31 October 2022 via amendments to NHS Pension Scheme regulations.

These easements allow retired and partially retired staff to return to work in the NHS or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits suspended.

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments to continue the suspension of restrictions on return to work introduced by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (section 45) – consultation document

The National Health Service Pension Scheme (Temporary Modifications) Regulations 2022 (draft)

PDF, 34.5 KB, 2 pages

Respond online

nhspsconsultations@dhsc.gov.uk

NHS Pensions Policy Team
Department of Health and Social Care
Area 2NE Quarry House
Quarry Hill
Leeds
LS2 7UE

