NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments to continue the suspension of restrictions on return to work
Consultation description
This consultation proposes to continue the ‘retire and return’ easements until 31 March 2023 via amendments to NHS Pension Scheme regulations.
These easements allow retired and partially retired staff to return to work in the NHS or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits suspended.
