NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments to continue the suspension of restrictions on return to work

Department of Health and Social Care
28 August 2022

This consultation seeks views on proposals to continue the temporary NHS Pension Scheme ‘retire and return’ easements.

This consultation proposes to continue the ‘retire and return’ easements until 31 March 2023 via amendments to NHS Pension Scheme regulations.

These easements allow retired and partially retired staff to return to work in the NHS or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits suspended.

nhspsconsultations@dhsc.gov.uk

NHS Pensions Policy Team
Department of Health and Social Care
Area 2NE Quarry House
Quarry Hill
Leeds
LS2 7UE

