NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments for April 2025

Department of Health and Social Care
10 December 2024

Applies to England and Wales

Summary

The department is seeking views on proposed amendments to the NHS Pension Scheme for 1 April 2025.

Consultation description

The department keeps the rules of the pension scheme under review to ensure it continues to help the NHS attract and retain the staff needed to deliver high-quality care for patients.

This consultation proposes the following changes to the scheme rules to:

  • retrospectively amend the definition of overtime in the 2015 Scheme to be pensionable up to whole-time equivalent hours
  • clarify the method for calculating member contributions where pay reduces during a period of absence
  • amend the regulations regarding general practitioner (GP) and non-GP provider annual certificates of pensionable profit
  • allow members who are affected by the McCloud remedy to revoke a deferred choice election or for a deferred choice election to lapse in certain circumstances
  • make other technical and miscellaneous amendments

HTML

The National Health Service Pension Schemes (Amendment) Regulations 2025 (draft)

PDF, 432 KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

