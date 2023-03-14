NHS Pension Scheme: McCloud remedy part 2: proposed changes to Scheme Regulations 2023

The Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022 requires government departments to make amendments to public service pension scheme regulations to remedy the unlawful discrimination identified by the McCloud judgment.

The remedy has 2 parts:

To ensure equal treatment for all members within each of the main public service pension schemes by moving all members into the new schemes on 1 April 2022 irrespective of age. To remove the effect of transitional protection by offering eligible members a choice over the set of benefits (legacy scheme or 2015 scheme) they wish to receive for any pensionable service during the period 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2022.

The department consulted on the first set of amendments to implement the McCloud judgment in December 2021 and now welcomes views from interested parties on the second set of draft amendments to NHS Pension Schemes Regulations.

If you have any queries on this consultation or require an alternative format please email nhspsconsultations@dhsc.gov.uk.

If you do not have internet or email access, then please write to: