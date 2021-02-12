Open consultation

Lovima 75 microgram film-coated tablets (Desogestrel): Public Consultation

Published 12 February 2021
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Summary

A 3-week consultation on a proposal to make Lovima 75 microgram film-coated tablets (Desogestrel) available from pharmacies.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We want to know what you think

  • Lovima 75 microgram film-coated tablets are an oral contraceptive used to prevent pregnancy in women of childbearing age
  • Lovima 75 microgram film-coated tablets are currently licensed as a prescription only medicine.
  • We propose to make it available in pharmacies
  • Medicines containing desogestrel will still be available on prescription from GPs and sexual health clinics
  • Women will have choice in where they obtain supply of this medicine from, either on prescription or from pharmacies and may opt to switch between methods of supply
  • We consider that this product may be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine
  • The Commission on Human Medicines has advised that this product can be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine
  • We want to know what you think about this change

Please tell us your views – please use the form below.

The deadline for comments is Friday 5 March 2021.

Other consultations

We are currently carrying out a public consultation on Hana, another desogestrel contraceptive product

Documents

Lovima public consultation document

HTML

Annex 1: Response document for MHRA public consultation on the proposal to make Lovima available from pharmacies

MS Word Document, 221KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 2: Lovima leaflet

PDF, 2.21MB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 3: Lovima Label

PDF, 658KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 4: Lovima SPC

PDF, 299KB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 5: Lovima checklist

PDF, 210KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data Protection and Privacy Information

HTML

Ways to respond

Complete a response form and

Email to:

reclassification@mhra.gov.uk

Published 12 February 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do