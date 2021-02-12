Hana 75 microgram film-coated tablets (Desogestrel): Public Consultation

We want to know what you think

Hana 75 microgram film-coated tablets are an oral contraceptive used to prevent pregnancy in women of childbearing age

We propose to make it available in pharmacies

Medicines containing desogestrel will still be available on prescription from GPs and sexual health clinics.

Women will have choice in where they obtain supply of this medicine from, either on prescription or from pharmacies and may opt to switch between methods of supply

We consider that this product may be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine

The Commission on Human Medicines has advised that this product can be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine.

The deadline for comments is Friday 5 March 2021.

We are currently carrying out a public consultation on Lovima, another desogestrel contraceptive product