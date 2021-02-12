Hana 75 microgram film-coated tablets (Desogestrel): Public Consultation
- Hana 75 microgram film-coated tablets are an oral contraceptive used to prevent pregnancy in women of childbearing age
- We propose to make it available in pharmacies
- Medicines containing desogestrel will still be available on prescription from GPs and sexual health clinics.
- Women will have choice in where they obtain supply of this medicine from, either on prescription or from pharmacies and may opt to switch between methods of supply
- We consider that this product may be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine
- The Commission on Human Medicines has advised that this product can be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine.
- We want to know what you think about this change
Please tell us your views – please use the form below.
The deadline for comments is Friday 5 March 2021.
We are currently carrying out a public consultation on Lovima, another desogestrel contraceptive product
Published 12 February 2021