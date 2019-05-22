Open consultation

June 2019 catch limit consultation

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Marine Management Organisation

Summary

The following are the proposed catch limits to be set for quota stocks in June 2019.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) sets monthly catch limits for quota species to ensure the UK stays within the overall limit set by the EU. These limits apply to all under 10 meter vessels and the over 10 meter vessels that are not in a co-operative (Producer Organisation).

Please contact the MMO if you have any comment to make about the suggested catch limits which will be put into force on 1 June 2019.

Comments to be received no later than 7am on Monday 27 May 2019.

Email: InshoreQuotaManager@marinemanagement.org.uk

Telephone: 0208 0 269 097

Documents

Under-10 meter vessels

HTML

Over-10 meter vessels (non sector)

HTML

