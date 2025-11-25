Open consultation

Implementing inserts in cigarette and hand rolling tobacco packs

Department of Health and Social Care
25 November 2025

A technical consultation seeking views on how to implement pack inserts in cigarette and hand rolling tobacco packaging.

Pack inserts are positive quit-themed messages and advice inside tobacco packets to help smokers to quit.

We previously consulted on introducing pack inserts in the UK, and in November 2024 we announced that we would mandate pack inserts in cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco packaging. This consultation seeks views on the detailed proposals of how to implement this.

We are interested in hearing from individuals and organisations with relevant experience, such as manufacturers of cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco packaging, and public health experts.

