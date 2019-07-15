How should we engage and involve patients and the public in our work

We want to adopt a more systematic approach to listening to and involving patients – ensuring that the patient voice is heard when safety issues, concerning medicines or medical devices, are identified and in the licensing of new medicines.

We also plan to do more to communicate about who we are and the results of our work.

We would like to hear from:

patients

patient group representatives

carers

healthcare professionals

By taking part you will help us identify what our priorities should be for patient engagement and involvement in the future.

Engagement activities

To support the consultation we held engagement events in September and October in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow and London.