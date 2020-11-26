Home use of both pills for early medical abortion

During the COVID-19 pandemic the government put in place a temporary measure in England, enabling women and girls to take both pills for early medical abortion ( EMA ) in their own homes up to 10 weeks’ (9 weeks and 6 days) gestation.

Before the pandemic, only the second pill for EMA could be taken at home ‒ women and girls attended an abortion service to take the first pill.

The temporary measure has been put in place to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and ensure continued access to abortion services. It’s time limited for 2 years, or until the pandemic is over ‒ whichever is earliest.

The government is now seeking views on whether or not to make the temporary measure permanent.