Home use of both pills for early medical abortion

Published 26 November 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

We want your views on whether or not the temporary measure introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic allowing women and girls to take both pills for an early medical abortion at home should be made permanent.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the government put in place a temporary measure in England, enabling women and girls to take both pills for early medical abortion (EMA) in their own homes up to 10 weeks’ (9 weeks and 6 days) gestation.

Before the pandemic, only the second pill for EMA could be taken at home ‒ women and girls attended an abortion service to take the first pill.

The temporary measure has been put in place to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and ensure continued access to abortion services. It’s time limited for 2 years, or until the pandemic is over ‒ whichever is earliest.

The government is now seeking views on whether or not to make the temporary measure permanent.

Home use of both pills for early medical abortion up to 10 weeks gestation

