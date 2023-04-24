Framework for funding healthcare abroad in exceptional circumstances

The aim of this consultation is to seek views on the Department of Health and Social Care’s ( DHSC ) reciprocal healthcare policy framework for the funding of healthcare abroad in exceptional circumstances.

A policy framework will facilitate fair and transparent decisions on discretionary funding requests.

We are consulting now as the Health and Care Act 2022 has been passed, which will change our primary legislation, and DHSC will shortly bring forward regulations that will give the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care new powers.

We would like views on: