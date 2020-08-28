Distributing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 and flu

Open consultation

We want your views on proposed changes to the Human Medicine Regulations to help with the safe and efficient distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and expanded flu vaccine programme in the UK, along with treatments for COVID-19 and any other diseases that become pandemic.

The UK government, with the Minister of Health in Northern Ireland, is seeking views on proposed changes to the Human Medicine Regulations 2012.

The consultation covers:

  • authorising temporary supply of an unlicensed product
  • civil liability and immunity
  • expanding the workforce eligible to administer vaccinations
  • promoting vaccines
  • making provisions for wholesale dealing of vaccines

Consultation document: changes to Human Medicine Regulations to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

Draft statutory instrument: the Human Medicines (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020

PDF, 147KB, 12 pages

