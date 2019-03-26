Coronial investigations of stillbirths

Two consultation documents - a longer and shorter version - were published. Four stakeholder workshops were held across England and Wales to discuss the consultation, involving 63 attendees spanning a wide range of stakeholder groups. There were 334 written responses to the consultation.

The findings of the consultation were complex: there were mixed views about proposals that coroners should have a role in stillbirth investigations and, where views were supportive, about the way in which coronial investigations would be carried out.

Some respondents were supportive of the proposal for coroners to have a role in investigating stillbirths. However, many of those same respondents did not agree with the proposed way in which coroners would conduct their investigations. For example, support was caveated with concerns about:

consent

the length of inquest process

the potential issue of inflicting blame on families

Other key issues raised by respondents included: