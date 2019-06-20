Consultation on yacht and powerboat safety at sea

This consultation seeks your views on 6 draft Marine Guidance Notes (MGNs). The main reason for the intervention is to reinforce to owners, managing agents and skippers what is good practice in terms of safety when going out to sea. This is to reduce the risk of any accidents occurring as a result of not following the most acceptable standards of safety required. Another reason for the intervention is to ensure that guidance on safety is applied equally to those who fall within a regulatory framework and to those that fall outside it. This will ensure that as many stakeholders as possible are aware of what practices they need to put in place to meet the acceptable level of safety. The guidance contained within this collection of MGNs is not looking to amend or change the text of the applicable regulations, but rather provide further detail on the intent of the regulation.

This consultation runs from 20th June 2019 to 18th July 2019.

Your views are sought in the following areas:

Whether the draft notes contain guidance that is realistic to carry out in practice

What other costs and benefits there might be that haven’t been included in the de minimis assessment

If there is the right level of content in each MGN

Please complete the list of consultation questions contained in Section 5 of this consultation and return to the email address below.

The following draft documents are included for your reference.