Consultation on yacht and powerboat safety at sea

Published 20 June 2019
Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Consultation on six draft Marine Guidance Notes (MGNs) entitled yacht and powerboat safety at sea

This consultation seeks your views on 6 draft Marine Guidance Notes (MGNs). The main reason for the intervention is to reinforce to owners, managing agents and skippers what is good practice in terms of safety when going out to sea. This is to reduce the risk of any accidents occurring as a result of not following the most acceptable standards of safety required. Another reason for the intervention is to ensure that guidance on safety is applied equally to those who fall within a regulatory framework and to those that fall outside it. This will ensure that as many stakeholders as possible are aware of what practices they need to put in place to meet the acceptable level of safety. The guidance contained within this collection of MGNs is not looking to amend or change the text of the applicable regulations, but rather provide further detail on the intent of the regulation.

This consultation runs from 20th June 2019 to 18th July 2019.

Your views are sought in the following areas:

  • Whether the draft notes contain guidance that is realistic to carry out in practice

  • What other costs and benefits there might be that haven’t been included in the de minimis assessment

  • If there is the right level of content in each MGN

Please complete the list of consultation questions contained in Section 5 of this consultation and return to the email address below.

The following draft documents are included for your reference.

  • Draft MGN - Yacht and Powerboat Safety at Sea - Preparedness for Non-Coastal Passages - Good Practice

  • Draft MGN - Yacht and Powerboat Safety at Sea - Maintenance, Modifications, Damage and Repairs - Good Practice

  • Draft MGN - Yacht and Powerboat Safety at Sea - Rigs and Rigging - Good practice for inspection

  • Draft MGN - Yacht and Powerboat Safety at Sea - Grounding of Fixed Fin Keel GRP Yachts - Good Practice

  • Draft MGN - Yacht and Powerboat Safety at Sea - Emergency Procedures, Equipment and Actions - Good Practice

  • Draft MGN - Yacht and Powerboat Safety at Sea - Stowage of Life-Saving Appliances - Good Practice

Consultation on six draft Marine Guidance Notices (MGNs) entitled yacht and powerboat safety at sea

Ref: June 2019 PDF, 320KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email infoline@mcga.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Draft MGN - Yacht and powerboat safety at sea - maintenance, modifications, damage and repairs - good practice

PDF, 155KB, 5 pages

Draft MGN - Yacht and powerboat safety at sea - grounding of fixed fin keel GRP yachts - good practice

PDF, 154KB, 5 pages

Draft MGN - Yacht and powerboat safety at sea - stowage of life-saving appliances - good practice

PDF, 145KB, 4 pages

Draft MGN - Yacht and powerboat safety at sea - preparedness for non-coastal passages - good practice

PDF, 162KB, 4 pages

Draft MGN - Yacht and powerboat safety at sea - rigs and rigging - good practice for inspection

PDF, 141KB, 4 pages

Draft MGN - Yacht and powerboat safety at sea - emergency procedures, equipment and actions - good practice

PDF, 195KB, 9 pages

codes@mcga.gov.uk

Published 20 June 2019