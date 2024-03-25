Community water fluoridation expansion in the north east of England

The Health and Care Act 2022 provides powers for the Secretary of State to introduce, vary and terminate community water fluoridation schemes.

Faster, simpler and fairer: our plan to recover and reform NHS dentistry sets out a focus on prevention of tooth decay. This includes the long-term ambition to systematically bring water fluoridation to more of the country, with a particular focus on the most deprived areas, which stand to benefit most.

Before using these powers, public consultation is required on the proposal.

We are consulting on a proposal to request the relevant water company to enter into new fluoridation arrangements, and to vary existing agreements, in order to expand community water fluoridation schemes across the north east of England. This is because of the significant and long-standing inequalities in the region and is part of the government’s plan to improve dental health.