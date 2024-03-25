Open consultation

Community water fluoridation expansion in the north east of England

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 March 2024

Applies to England

Summary

The government is seeking views on expanding community water fluoridation schemes in the north east with new arrangements or by varying existing arrangements.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Health and Care Act 2022 provides powers for the Secretary of State to introduce, vary and terminate community water fluoridation schemes.

Faster, simpler and fairer: our plan to recover and reform NHS dentistry sets out a focus on prevention of tooth decay. This includes the long-term ambition to systematically bring water fluoridation to more of the country, with a particular focus on the most deprived areas, which stand to benefit most.

Before using these powers, public consultation is required on the proposal.

We are consulting on a proposal to request the relevant water company to enter into new fluoridation arrangements, and to vary existing agreements, in order to expand community water fluoridation schemes across the north east of England. This is because of the significant and long-standing inequalities in the region and is part of the government’s plan to improve dental health.

Documents

Community water fluoridation expansion in the north east of England

HTML

Impact assessment

PDF, 512 KB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Equalities impact assessment

HTML

Feasibility and technical reports: summary

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 25 March 2024