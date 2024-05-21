Common specification requirements for in vitro diagnostic devices
Consultation description
MHRA is inviting members of the public, including the patients, medical device researchers, developers, manufacturers and suppliers, clinicians, other healthcare professionals to provide their views on the introduction of common specification requirements to the regulatory framework before IVD devices can be placed on the GB market. We are also seeking views on the removal of the Coronavirus Test Device Approval (CTDA) process to avoid duplication of regulatory requirements for COVID-19 tests against the Common Specification requirements.