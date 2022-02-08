Open consultation

Changes to DHSC group accounting manual 2022 to 2023

Department of Health and Social Care
8 February 2022

Applies to England

Seeks views on the DHSC group accounting manual that applies to DHSC bodies for their annual reports and accounts.

Consultation description

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and its bodies within the DHSC accounting boundary are required by law to produce an annual report and accounts.

The group accounting manual (GAM) is DHSC’s guidance to bodies on preparing and publishing an annual report and accounts.

We are consulting on the content of the GAM for 2022 to 2023. Full details are explained in the consultation document.

Group accounting manual 2022 to 2023: consultation exercise

HTML

Department of Health and Social Care group accounting manual 2022 to 2023 (draft)

PDF, 1.87 MB, 339 pages

