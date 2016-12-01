Closed consultation

Better combat compensation

Ministry of Defence

We invite you to share your views on proposals for a new enhanced compensation scheme for armed forces personnel injured and families of those killed in combat.

Policy under further consideration following breadth of consultation responses and change over of Secretary of State.

The MOD plans to introduce a new compensation scheme for injured armed forces personnel and families of those killed in combat. Compensation would be paid at levels which a court would award, and are often substantially greater than the current Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Our proposals would mean many more individuals and families would benefit from these larger awards, and unnecessary legal costs, delay and stress associated with litigation could be avoided. At the same time, the government intends to legislate to clarify the scope of the common law principle of Combat Immunity.

Online: https://surveys.mod.uk/index.php/644576?lang=en

Email: DJEP-CombatCompensation@mod.uk

DJEP–Combat Compensation
Ministry of Defence
Floor 3 Zones H-I, Main Building
Horse Guards Avenue, Whitehall
London
SW1A 2HB

Better combat compensation: consultation document

