Better combat compensation

Policy under further consideration following breadth of consultation responses and change over of Secretary of State.

The MOD plans to introduce a new compensation scheme for injured armed forces personnel and families of those killed in combat. Compensation would be paid at levels which a court would award, and are often substantially greater than the current Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Our proposals would mean many more individuals and families would benefit from these larger awards, and unnecessary legal costs, delay and stress associated with litigation could be avoided. At the same time, the government intends to legislate to clarify the scope of the common law principle of Combat Immunity.

Ways to respond

Online: https://surveys.mod.uk/index.php/644576?lang=en

Email: DJEP-CombatCompensation@mod.uk

Post: