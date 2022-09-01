Amending The Bread and Flour Regulations 1998 and The Bread and Flour (Northern Ireland) Regulations 1998
Consultation description
We are seeking your views on proposals to update and amend the Bread and Flour Regulations 1998 and The Bread and Flour (Northern Ireland) Regulations 1998 which cover specific compositional and labelling requirements.
The regulations primarily provide for the compulsory addition of certain nutrients to non-wholemeal wheat flour to protect public health. Included in the consultation are proposals to make certain adjustments to these rules and additionally include folic acid with the aim of improving public health outcomes for the UK population.
Proposals to clarify and simplify the requirements are also covered which aim to support UK industry, assist enforcement authorities and protect consumers.