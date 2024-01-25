Open consultation

Amending references to PHE and HSCB in the Human Medicines Regulations

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 January 2024

Summary

We are seeking views about making amendments to references to Public Health England and the Regional Health and Social Care Board within the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation seeks the views of stakeholders on proposals to amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to remove remaining references to organisations in England and Northern Ireland which have since been dissolved.

The consultation is run jointly between the:

  • Department of Health and Social Care
  • Department of Health in Northern Ireland

The proposed changes are technical in nature and will ensure legislation reflects recent changes within the healthcare systems in England and Northern Ireland.

Documents

Making amendments to the references to Public Health England and the Regional Health and Social Care Board within the Human Medicines Regulations 2012

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 25 January 2024