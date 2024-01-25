Amending references to PHE and HSCB in the Human Medicines Regulations
Consultation description
This consultation seeks the views of stakeholders on proposals to amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to remove remaining references to organisations in England and Northern Ireland which have since been dissolved.
The consultation is run jointly between the:
- Department of Health and Social Care
- Department of Health in Northern Ireland
The proposed changes are technical in nature and will ensure legislation reflects recent changes within the healthcare systems in England and Northern Ireland.