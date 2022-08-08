Open consultation

Adult social care charging reform: distribution of funding 2023 to 2024

Department of Health and Social Care
8 August 2022

Summary

We are seeking views on the distribution of funding to support the reform of the adult social care charging system in 2023 to 2024.

Consultation description

The government is introducing a new adult social care charging framework from October 2023. 

This consultation seeks views on proposals for distributing funding to support the first year of delivery of adult social care charging reform in 2023 to 2024. There are proposals for:

  • distributing funding for needs and financial assessments
  • the extension to the means test
  • the cap on care costs

Documents

Distribution of funding to support the reform of the adult social care charging system in 2023 to 2024

Technical guide on the adult social care charging reform relative needs formulae 2023 to 2024

