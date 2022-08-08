Adult social care charging reform: distribution of funding 2023 to 2024
Applies to England
Consultation description
The government is introducing a new adult social care charging framework from October 2023.
This consultation seeks views on proposals for distributing funding to support the first year of delivery of adult social care charging reform in 2023 to 2024. There are proposals for:
- distributing funding for needs and financial assessments
- the extension to the means test
- the cap on care costs
Documents
Ways to respond
Published 8 August 2022