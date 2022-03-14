Acquired brain injury call for evidence (easy read)
You can tell us your thoughts and ideas if you are aged 16 or over and are from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Click on the ‘Respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think about the acquired brain injury plan.
Or give your ideas in the document below.
You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to abicallforevidence@dhsc.gov.uk.
Or print and post this document with your answers to:
Acquired brain injury strategy
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
You can read more in the non-easy read version.
