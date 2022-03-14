Acquired brain injury call for evidence
The government is seeking the views of people living with acquired brain injury or other neurological conditions and their families, as well as professionals working in this space.
Rather than a formal consultation on specific proposals, this call for evidence constitutes a request for ideas on which we can build.
abicallforevidence@dhsc.gov.uk
Acquired brain injury strategy call for evidence
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU