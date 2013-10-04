Collection
Submarine Dismantling Project
4 October 2013
20 October 2017
Information relating to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Submarine Dismantling Project (SDP).
The aim of Submarine Dismantling Project (SDP) is to provide a safe, environmentally responsible and cost effective solution for the dismantling of 27 of the UK’s de-fuelled nuclear powered submarines after they have left service with the Royal Navy.
Latest updates
In June 2017 a Market Engagement Day was held to introduce SDP to the recycling market ahead of this stage of the project. Details of this event are available here.
Initial dismantling on the first and demonstrator submarine HMS Swiftsure began in December 2016 at Rosyth dockyard.
The consultation documents have been updated to reflect the ministerial announcement on 7 July 2016, that Capenhurst Nuclear Services, Capenhurst, has been selected as the interim storage site for Intermediate Level radioactive Waste (ILW). The outcome report can be found in the documents section below.
The SDP programme team will be exhibiting at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) Supply Chain Event on Thursday 2 November 2017 at Event City, Stretford, Manchester. They are keen to meet with industry to discuss forthcoming opportunities. Come along to Area E6 to find out more. Alternatively please get in touch by via DESSMIS-SDP@mod.gov.uk
Contact the SDP programme team by email DESSMIS-SDP@mod.gov.uk.
Published: 4 October 2013
Updated: 20 October 2017
