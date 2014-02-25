  1. Home

Collection

Defence inflation estimates: index

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
25 February 2014
Last updated:
13 June 2017, see all updates

These statistic estimates capture inflation in the mix of goods, labour and services bought each year by defence.

A public consultation has been launched about proposed changes to the Defence Inflation Estimates National Statistics publication.

Upcoming release dates for this publication are available here.

Editions

  1. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2015/16

    • National Statistics

  2. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2014/15

    • National Statistics

  3. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2013/14

    • National Statistics

  4. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2012/13

    • National Statistics

  5. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2011/12

    • National Statistics

  6. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2010/11

    • Official Statistics

  7. Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2009/10

    • Official Statistics
Contents

Document information

Published: 25 February 2014

Updated: 13 June 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added link to consultation.
  2. Added Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2015/16.
  3. Added 2014/15 edition.
  4. Included a sentence with link for upcoming release dates.
  5. Added Defence inflation estimates: financial year 2013/14.
  6. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence