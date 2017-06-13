Open consultation
Proposed change of scope or cessation of the Defence Inflation Estimates National Statistics
We are seeking external users’ views on a series of options for either reducing the scope of the annual Defence Inflation Estimates publication or ceasing it completely.
External users are invited to provide feedback on the following options:
- Do nothing and continue with the publication in its current format
- Changing the scope of the publication by removing the cash offices section and simplifying the contracts analysis
- Ceasing the publication completely
Further details about the proposed changes can be found in the consultation document.
By email to: DefStrat-Stat-ESES-PQFOI@mod.gov.uk
If you experience any difficulties responding to this address, please forward your email to DefStrat-Stat-WDS-Pubs@mod.uk
By post to:
Defence Economics (Price Indices)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
Published: 13 June 2017
From: Ministry of Defence