  1. Home

Open consultation

Proposed change of scope or cessation of the Defence Inflation Estimates National Statistics

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
13 June 2017

This consultation closes at

Summary

We are seeking external users’ views on a series of options for either reducing the scope of the annual Defence Inflation Estimates publication or ceasing it completely.

Documents

Consultation document

PDF, 50.9KB, 2 pages

Consultation description

External users are invited to provide feedback on the following options:

  1. Do nothing and continue with the publication in its current format
  2. Changing the scope of the publication by removing the cash offices section and simplifying the contracts analysis
  3. Ceasing the publication completely

Further details about the proposed changes can be found in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

By email to: DefStrat-Stat-ESES-PQFOI@mod.gov.uk

If you experience any difficulties responding to this address, please forward your email to DefStrat-Stat-WDS-Pubs@mod.uk

By post to:

Defence Economics (Price Indices)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

Share this page

Document information

Published: 13 June 2017

From: Ministry of Defence