Armed Forces (Flexible Working) Bill 2017

The main measures in the Bill are:

to amend the Armed Forces Act 2006, to enable forms of part-time service for regular armed forces personnel; and to allow their service to be limited geographically restricted

to give the right for an enlisted regular to apply to their service for a period of part-time working or limited separation

to enable the consideration of such an application by a ‘competent service authority’ and the effect of an approval

giving the ability to refuse applications on the grounds of defence need

providing a right of appeal against a refused application to a ‘higher authority’ (within defence)

making consequential amendments to the Juries Act 1974, and to the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Scotland) Act 1980, to enable part-time regulars to be captured by the existing provisions in these acts regarding automatic deferral or excusal from jury service of those members of Her Majesty’s armed forces in ‘full-time’ service

The bill was introduced into the House of Lords on 28 June 2017.

The bill and the accompanying explanatory notes can be found on the Parliament Website, please visit Armed Forces (Flexible Working) Bill [HL] 2017-19 — UK Parliament

