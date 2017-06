The Flexible Engagement System Project is examining how we can improve flexible working opportunities, building upon existing flexible working and the experiences drawn from the Flexible Duties Trial.

The options being considered for introduction in 2019 would provide opportunities for regular personnel to request temporary periods of part-time working and/or limits to separated service for defined periods. These changes would give regulars a similar range of employment options to reservists, whom we expect to subsequently benefit from greater access to higher commitment roles amongst regulars.