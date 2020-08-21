Flexible Service: Squadron Leader Tom Goble

Flexible Service means I get to keep the stability I have from serving as a Regular in the armed forces while I explore the risky but rewarding world of making money as a musician.

I have served in the RAF for 10 years which has been a great adventure. I’m proud of the differences I’ve made during a varied career that’s included travelling the world, operational deployments, surfing and mountaineering. I applied for Flexible Service while I was a Flight Lieutenant in Combat Air, serving as a technical specialist on RAF combat platforms. I’ve since been promoted and I’m responsible for delivering Communication and Information Systems in operational areas.

I’m also passionate about making music, and always wondered how I would compare in the world of professional musicians. I went on a career break in 2017 to have a punt. It wasn’t about making money; I wanted the time to find the limits of my ability. As it turned out, I began to make a modest living as a guitarist and singer, working for several agencies to play weddings, functions and corporate events. I also played for several artists in the studio environment and live; headlining the Bath Pavilion and playing Europe’s largest Country Music Festival at the O2 in London.

After 18 months I felt like I was beginning to make some progress. I was earning well, improving my skill base and building a large network of fellow musicians. But I was also learning that this kind of work is difficult to guarantee. As my career break was coming to an end, I weighed up my options. I was seriously considering pursuing a music career full-time as this seemed to be the only way I could continue, but it would mean I’d have to leave the military.

That’s when I heard about the possibility of part-time working in the armed forces, thanks to a new policy, Flexible Service. Serving part-time would mean I’d be able to continue in the RAF, but that I could also have time to develop, perform and earn money as a musician. The thought of having the balance of both was fantastic.

My application to reduce the time I served by 20%, for 6 months was accepted. I completed this arrangement in October 2019, using that 1-day week to prepare for gigs, record sessions and administer equipment. When my current operational tour is over, I intend to apply for a further 6 months of part-time working.

Flexible Service is set-up to allow temporary periods of part time working, and/or restricted separation (which means an individual cannot be separated from their home base for more than 35 days a year) for up to 3 years. For me, I can balance two careers by serving full-time in the autumn and winter, then have more time for music during the busy festival and function season.

If you’re serving and you don’t know much about Flexible Service, it’s easy to assume it’s not for you, but Regulars can apply for any reason. I’ve heard that it’s been taken to help make time for study, to enable better management of family commitments and even to simply take a break. Applications are considered by the chain of command who advise an independent panel, which makes the final decision.

Being able to make money through music, whilst being able to continue to serve in the RAF and keep a regular income, resonates with all my values. It’s made me a happier, more motivated person with my recent promotion being proof that it works both ways. By offering part-time working, the RAF has managed to retain and develop my skills and experience while allowing me a level of balance I didn’t think would be available in the military.

