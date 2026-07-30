Using the professional title ‘nurse’
Call for evidence description
We are seeking evidence that contributes towards an understanding of:
- the professions and roles that should continue to be able to use the title ‘nurse’ without risk of prosecution
- other professional titles that should be protected under the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s (NMC) legislative framework
Given the territorial extent of NMC’s regulatory framework, and the fact that professions using the title ‘nurse’ may exist across different parts of the UK, we are seeking views from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales as part of the call for evidence.
We welcome views from:
- the public
- regulators, including NMC
- the Royal College of Nursing
- trade unions
- employers
- the higher education sector
- charities
- other sectors where nurse is used as part of a professional title
- other professional representatives
- the social care sector