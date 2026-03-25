Open call for evidence

Substances of human origin (SoHO): review of UK legislation

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 March 2026

Summary

We are seeking views on the UK’s domestic legislative framework, in order to ensure that UK regulation of SoHO remains safe, effective, proportionate and fit for purpose.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

We are seeking views on the UK’s legislative framework for substances of human origin (SoHO). The call for evidence aims to ensure that UK regulation remains effective, proportionate and responsive to advances in science and technology, while safeguarding high standards of safety, quality and accessibility for patients.

We welcome responses from people working in the SoHO sector, and from others with relevant expertise or an interest in the regulation and use of SoHO. This includes views on current UK legislation and on the potential implications of the new EU SoHO Regulation, which will apply in Northern Ireland from August 2027. Your responses will help inform policy development.

Respondents are encouraged to provide examples where possible.

Documents

Substances of human origin (SoHO): review of UK legislation - call for evidence document

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Ways to respond

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Updates to this page

Published 25 March 2026

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