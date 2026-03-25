Substances of human origin (SoHO): review of UK legislation
Call for evidence description
We are seeking views on the UK’s legislative framework for substances of human origin (SoHO). The call for evidence aims to ensure that UK regulation remains effective, proportionate and responsive to advances in science and technology, while safeguarding high standards of safety, quality and accessibility for patients.
We welcome responses from people working in the SoHO sector, and from others with relevant expertise or an interest in the regulation and use of SoHO. This includes views on current UK legislation and on the potential implications of the new EU SoHO Regulation, which will apply in Northern Ireland from August 2027. Your responses will help inform policy development.
Respondents are encouraged to provide examples where possible.