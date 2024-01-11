Nursing staff have a key role across the NHS workforce and nurses make up a significant proportion of NHS staff.

In May 2023, the government agreed a deal for the Agenda for Change (AfC) workforce through the NHS Staff Council. During negotiations, concerns were raised about how the AfC pay structure is affecting the career progression and professional development of nurses, and the direct impact that this is having on recruitment and retention. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) suggested that a separate pay spine for nursing staff could address these concerns.

This call for evidence is being published to explore these specific concerns, to understand the benefits and challenges of a separate nursing pay spine, and to explore other potential approaches to addressing any issues identified. This exploration does not form part of the AfC deal that was agreed with the NHS Staff Council.

This call for evidence is open to everyone. You can respond:

on behalf of an organisation

as an individual member of the health and care workforce

as an individual that is not a member of the health and care workforce

Each category of respondents will be asked a different set of questions.