Review of CQC Regulation 9A: visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices (easy read)
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
Last year, the government made some new rules to make sure that everyone who is in a care home, hospital or hospice can have people visit them.
Your answers to the questions in this survey will help the government to know whether the new rules have worked, or if the rules could be better.
In this call for evidence, we refer to care homes, hospitals and hospices as ‘care services’.
This call for evidence is for:
- people who use care services
- carers
- people who visit care services
- people who work for care services
- organisations representing any of the people above
Your answers need to be about care services in England.
Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.
Or you can print the survey and post your answers to:
Department of Health and Social Care
ASC Visiting and Health Protection Policy
6th Floor
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
This call for evidence was also published as a non-easy read, which has now closed.