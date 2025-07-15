Review of CQC Regulation 9A: visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices (easy read)

Last year, the government made some new rules to make sure that everyone who is in a care home, hospital or hospice can have people visit them.

Your answers to the questions in this survey will help the government to know whether the new rules have worked, or if the rules could be better.

In this call for evidence, we refer to care homes, hospitals and hospices as ‘care services’.

This call for evidence is for:

people who use care services

carers

people who visit care services

people who work for care services

organisations representing any of the people above

Your answers need to be about care services in England.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print the survey and post your answers to:

Department of Health and Social Care

ASC Visiting and Health Protection Policy

6th Floor

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU