Review of CQC Regulation 9A: visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices

This call for evidence will inform the review of Regulation 9A of The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices.

The review will consider whether, since coming into force on 6 April 2024, Regulation 9A has been effective in meeting its objective to make sure:

people staying in a care home, hospital or hospice can receive visits from people they want to see

people living in a care home are not discouraged from taking visits outside the home

people attending appointments in a hospital or hospice, that do not require an overnight stay, can be accompanied by a family member, friend or advocate if they want someone with them

As part of the review, the Department of Health and Social Care has launched a call for evidence seeking the views of:

individuals sharing personal views and experiences (such as a patient, care home resident, carer or member of the public who has visited someone in a care home, hospital or hospice)

individuals sharing professional views (such as a member of staff at a care home, hospital or hospice)

organisations representing the interests of patients, care home residents or carers

care home, hospital or hospice provider organisations

This survey is about visits from and accompaniment by family members, friends, partners, advocates, carers, volunteers such as befrienders, and any person visiting to provide support or companionship to the service user. It is not considering access to visiting professionals, including care workers.

This survey is about visiting and accompanying in England only.

The responses will be used to inform the outcome of the review of Regulation 9A.