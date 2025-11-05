Independent review of social work regulation: call for evidence

Under section 64 of the Children and Social Work Act 2017, the Secretary of State for Education must commission an independent person to review part 2 of the act.

This legislation established the framework to create Social Work England, the regulator for social workers.

It also created powers for the Secretary of State for Education and for the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, including:

setting improvement standards

ensuring adequate provision of social work training

The review would like anyone with an interest in social work regulation and training to share views on the effectiveness and impact of Social Work England, in line with the terms of reference.