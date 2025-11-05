Open call for evidence

Independent review of social work regulation: call for evidence

From:
Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 November 2025

Applies to England

Summary

We want to hear from social workers, training providers and people with experience of social work as part of the independent review of social work regulation.

This call for evidence is being held on another website.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

Under section 64 of the Children and Social Work Act 2017, the Secretary of State for Education must commission an independent person to review part 2 of the act.

This legislation established the framework to create Social Work England, the regulator for social workers.

It also created powers for the Secretary of State for Education and for the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, including:

  • setting improvement standards
  • ensuring adequate provision of social work training

The review would like anyone with an interest in social work regulation and training to share views on the effectiveness and impact of Social Work England, in line with the terms of reference.

Updates to this page

Published 5 November 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page