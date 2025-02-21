Independent review of physician associates and anaesthesia associates: call for analysis and research
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has established an independent review of the physician associate (PA) and anaesthesia associate (AA) professions to:
- consider the safety of the roles and their contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams
- make recommendations to inform future government policy
The conclusions of the review will help to inform the refreshed workforce plan that the government has committed to publish in summer 2025.