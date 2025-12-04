Mesalazine and idiopathic intracranial hypertension

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) has been very rarely reported in patients treated with mesalazine. Following a recent review, warnings for idiopathic intracranial hypertension are being added to the product information for all mesalazine products.

If idiopathic intracranial hypertension occurs in patients, discontinuation of mesalazine should be considered.

the number of reports in the UK is very low

patients using any form of mesalazine should be warned to look for signs and symptoms of IIH including severe or recurrent headache, visual disturbances or tinnitus

remain vigilant of signs and symptoms of IIH in patients taking mesalazine and act promptly with a multidisciplinary approach, involving clinicians managing the patient’s mesalazine as well as neurology, neurosurgery and ophthalmology teams as appropriate

if symptoms of IIH occurs, discontinuation of mesalazine should be considered and management of the symptoms should begin immediately

caution is advised when prescribing for patients who have previously diagnosed or suspected IIH

Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients: there have been very rare reports of increased pressure within your skull known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) in some patients receiving mesalazine

IIH is not normally life threatening; however, in rare cases can cause serious vision problems which must be monitored and treated where possible

tell your doctor immediately if you experience progressively more severe and recurrent headache, disturbed vision, ringing or buzzing in the ears, back pain, dizziness, or neck pain, as these could be symptoms of IIH

Background

Mesalazine

Mesalazine is an aminosalicylate and is licensed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Mesalazine is currently available in the UK in the following formulations:

Mesalazine 1g & 2g enema

Mesalazine 1g actuation rectal foam

Mesalazine 500 mg & 1, 2 g suppositories

Mesalazine 1, 1.5, 2, 3, 4 g granules

Mesalazine 400, 500, 800, 1000, 1200, 1600 mg tablets

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH)

The majority of patients presenting with IIH have symptoms that include the following. It should be noted that none of these symptoms alone are unique to IIH.

a headache that is progressively more severe and frequent; the type of headache can be highly variable

transient visual obscurations (unilateral or bilateral darkening of the vision typically lasting seconds)

pulsatile tinnitus

back pain

dizziness

neck pain

visual blurring

cognitive disturbances

radicular pain

typically horizontal diplopia

Diagnosis may be achieved through blood pressure monitoring and ophthalmology examination. However, where diagnostic uncertainty remains, experienced clinicians should be consulted, who may consider brain imaging and/or lumbar puncture.

Following diagnosis, recommendations for the management of IIH include:

to address the underlying cause to protect the vision to minimise the headache morbidity

Mesalazine and idiopathic intracranial hypertension

A recent European review of safety data for mesalazine identified an association between mesalazine and idiopathic intracranial hypertension following very rare reports of this event. Consequently, recommendations have been made to update the product information for mesalazine products to contain warnings for idiopathic intracranial hypertension. The benefit-risk balance remains unchanged in the approved indications.

The findings of this review were considered by the UK’s independent Pharmacovigilance Expert Advisory Committee (PEAG) of the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) who agreed with the recommendations and advised that the MHRA inform healthcare professionals and patients of the possibility of idiopathic intracranial hypertension with mesalazine.

The number of reports of intracranial hypertension and mesalazine received in the UK and identified through the European review are very low. The MHRA has received 6 UK Yellow Card reports of increased intracranial pressure disorders associated with mesalazine. Total prescribing for mesalazine averages approximately 1.5 million items per year across all regional teams in NHS England. Additionally, the background incidence of IIH has been reported as between 1.8 and 7.8 per 100,000 population per year across Scotland, England and Wales., ,

New advice when prescribing mesalazine

Prior to prescribing, healthcare professionals should warn patients for signs and symptoms of idiopathic intracranial hypertension. Patients should be advised to tell their doctor immediately if they experience symptoms, including progressively more severe and recurrent headache, disturbed vision, ringing or buzzing in the ears, back pain, dizziness, or neck pain, as these could be symptoms of IIH.

Additionally, caution is advised when prescribing for patients who have previously diagnosed or suspected idiopathic intracranial hypertension.

Advice in cases of idiopathic intracranial hypertension and mesalazine

If idiopathic intracranial hypertension occurs, discontinuation of mesalazine should be considered and management of the symptoms should begin immediately.

Reporting advice

Healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers are asked to submit reports using the Yellow Card scheme electronically using:

the Yellow Card website.

the Yellow Card app; download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

some clinical IT systems for healthcare professionals (EMIS, SystmOne, Vision, MiDatabank, and Ulysses)

When reporting suspected adverse drug reactions, please provide as much information as possible, including information about medical history, any concomitant medication, onset timing, and treatment dates.

Mesalazine and idiopathic intracranial hypertension

Additional information

