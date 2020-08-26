Medical Device Alerts issued in July 2020

In this monthly update, we highlight selected Medical Device Alerts and notices that have been issued recently by MHRA. Please note, this is not an exhaustive list of medical device alerts. For all Medical Device Alerts from MHRA, see Alerts and recalls for drugs and medical devices.

Masks: type IIR from Cardinal Health – destroy affected lots (MDA/2020/021). Issued 20 July 2020. The foam strip on the mask can flake and enter the wearer’s airway or mouth; ties and/or stitching may detach from the mask.

Field safety notice: Eltrombopag interference for VITROS Chemistry Products TBIL Slides and BuBc Slides and VITROS XT Chemistry Products TBIL-ALKP Slides. Issued July 2020. Eltrombopag is a bone marrow stimulant used to treat thrombocytopenia and severe aplastic anaemia. See July 2018 Drug Safety Update for potential for reports of interference with bilirubin and creatinine test results with eltrombopag.

